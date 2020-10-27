Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

