CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4,939.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.