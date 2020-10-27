CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,704 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

