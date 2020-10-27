NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $225,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after acquiring an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 128,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

