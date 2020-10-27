NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

