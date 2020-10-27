CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,151,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,829,000 after purchasing an additional 255,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.