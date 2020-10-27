World Asset Management Inc Has $250,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 200.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 79.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 188,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

