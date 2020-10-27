CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 366 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Globe Life by 26.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,984,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

