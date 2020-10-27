753 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after buying an additional 535,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 559.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $326.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

