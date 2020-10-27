Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Valley National Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 19.53% 8.87% 0.93% Valley National Bancorp Competitors 14.96% 8.23% 0.85%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion $309.79 million 8.60 Valley National Bancorp Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 9.00

Valley National Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp Competitors 2742 7741 6239 329 2.24

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp rivals beat Valley National Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.