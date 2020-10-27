World Asset Management Inc Takes $242,000 Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,189.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

