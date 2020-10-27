World Asset Management Inc Takes $242,000 Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Aaron’s stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,189.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

