Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.07 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

