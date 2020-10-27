Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

