Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

