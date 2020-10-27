Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.80 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

