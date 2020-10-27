Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lennar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

