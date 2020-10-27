Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,588.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.