Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 12.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 50,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,041,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

MSFT stock opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.