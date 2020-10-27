Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $210.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

