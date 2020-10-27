Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 775.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

