Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,015 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 175,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 51.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIF opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

