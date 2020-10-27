Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.