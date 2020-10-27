Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,695 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

