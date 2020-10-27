Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $207,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,286,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,830,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $492.41 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $528.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

