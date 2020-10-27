Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

