Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

