Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.02 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 669.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 70.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

