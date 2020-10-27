Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.09 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $220.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

