Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.