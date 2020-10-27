Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 37,399 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 229.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 503,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 254,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Bank of America upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

NYSE:KTB opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 266.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

