Cwm LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

