Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 363 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Murphy USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $1,599,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $538,338.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,363,194.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

