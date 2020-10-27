16,405 Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,918,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

