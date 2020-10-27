Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,811,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $8,673,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,555,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,641,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,911,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.