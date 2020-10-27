SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $205.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.25.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $115.02 on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SAP by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.