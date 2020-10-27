Cwm LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 389,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 77,241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 166.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,527.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.