National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$230.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$235.00.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$240.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$218.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.40.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$195.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$204.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

