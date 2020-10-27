KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

