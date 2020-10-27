I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

BDTX stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 4,233 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $141,509.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,131 shares of company stock worth $4,836,265.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

