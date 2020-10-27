I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

BDTX stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 4,233 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $141,509.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,131 shares of company stock worth $4,836,265.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Income Fund to Sector Perform
KeyCorp Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”
KeyCorp Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”
I-Mab Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
I-Mab Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc
NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Copart, Inc. Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Copart, Inc. Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report