NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

