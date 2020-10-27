Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRL opened at $230.18 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

