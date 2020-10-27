Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,911,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of CPRT opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

