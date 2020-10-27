NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

