Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 127.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.