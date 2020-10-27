NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 2,877 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

