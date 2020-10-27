NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 29.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

