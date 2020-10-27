NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 684 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Ingredion stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

