NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 7,699 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

