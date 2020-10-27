NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $283.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

