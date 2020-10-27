NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $316,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,038.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.80 and a 200-day moving average of $886.56. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,701.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.