NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $316,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,038.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.80 and a 200-day moving average of $886.56. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,701.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
